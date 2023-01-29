Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after acquiring an additional 266,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $437.65 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

