Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

