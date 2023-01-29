NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Hits $125.21 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. NuCypher has a market cap of $125.21 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00400057 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,686.61 or 0.28081045 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00569507 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.