NuCypher (NU) Price Up 27.3% Over Last Week

NuCypher (NU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $123.80 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

