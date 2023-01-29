NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $51.86 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $51.86 or 0.00217541 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $342.00 million and $86,576.22 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002736 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00157905 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 50.20077171 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83,823.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.