Oasis Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $32.12 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $329.41 million and $32.12 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.32 or 0.06917555 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00086430 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00029038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00057830 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

