OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Update

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

OC Oerlikon stock remained flat at $5.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. OC Oerlikon has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.