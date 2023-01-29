Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

OXY stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

