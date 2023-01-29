OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

OCANF opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

