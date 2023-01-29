Olin (NYSE:OLN) Releases Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 49.56%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Olin Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Insider Transactions at Olin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.