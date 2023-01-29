OMG Network (OMG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.49 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00006368 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $211.00 million and $23.49 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00086430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00057830 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

