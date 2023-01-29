Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,596,000 after acquiring an additional 512,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,097,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

