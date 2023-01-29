Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2023

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COFGet Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,596,000 after acquiring an additional 512,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,097,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.