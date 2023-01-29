Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

LECO stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $163.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 765,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,212,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

