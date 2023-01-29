Oppenheimer Lowers Block (NYSE:SQ) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.14, a P/E/G ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 2.35. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Block will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Block by 2,858.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after buying an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

