Oppenheimer Lowers Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $46.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

