Oppenheimer Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $235.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.48.

FIVE stock opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.89 and its 200-day moving average is $151.43. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $196.45.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

