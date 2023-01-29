Orbs Price Reaches $0.0305 on Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Orbs token can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $87.72 million and $1.62 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00401889 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,714.94 or 0.28209675 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00567349 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.