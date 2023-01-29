Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Tops $67.88 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $67.88 million and approximately $68.82 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00215499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10069519 USD and is up 13.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $54,819,631.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.