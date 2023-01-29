OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at OrthoPediatrics

In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $79,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,080 shares of company stock worth $93,769. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 25.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 304,380 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after acquiring an additional 98,883 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 62,638 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

KIDS traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 183,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.68 and a beta of 0.80. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.44 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.