Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Short Interest Down 24.5% in January

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

OTIS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.20. 1,457,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,753. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.