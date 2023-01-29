Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.89. 3,920,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,186. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

