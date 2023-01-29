Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in January

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Separately, SEB Equities lowered Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of PRXXF remained flat at $18.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 248. Paradox Interactive AB has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

