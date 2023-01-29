Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 86.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after acquiring an additional 901,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 130.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,340,000 after buying an additional 254,476 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 715,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,894,000 after buying an additional 242,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $140.50 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

