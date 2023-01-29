Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

NYSE VZ opened at $40.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

