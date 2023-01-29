Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 807,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,439,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,576,000 after purchasing an additional 575,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $13,543,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

FITB stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

