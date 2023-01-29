Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 259,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.