Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of WSO opened at $282.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $311.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.26.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.17.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.