Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $878.94 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $878.94 million and $1.46 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012201 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

