Persistence (XPRT) Price Hits $0.63 on Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Persistence token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002657 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $92.39 million and approximately $298,275.27 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 163,278,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,778,250 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

