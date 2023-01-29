Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Senior Officer Mathew Wong Sells 10,000 Shares

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mathew Wong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.43, for a total transaction of C$24,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,217.93.

Petrus Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:PRQ traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,789. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.33 and a 12 month high of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.28. The company has a market cap of C$277.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1.17.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$28.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

