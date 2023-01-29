Piper Sandler Raises Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $35.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 2.6 %

TPX stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,485,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

