Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 687.0 days.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PZRIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
