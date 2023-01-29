Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 687.0 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PZRIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

