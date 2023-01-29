PlayDapp Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $130.64 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $130.64 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

