Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $74.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.80.

BPOP stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.87. Popular has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $95.28.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Popular will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

