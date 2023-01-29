Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Power REIT Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. 8,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $68.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Power REIT by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Power REIT by 313.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Power REIT by 313.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Power REIT in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Power REIT in the second quarter worth $165,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

