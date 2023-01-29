Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Short Interest Update

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Powerlong Real Estate Price Performance
Powerlong Real Estate has a twelve month low of 0.62 and a twelve month high of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.62.
Powerlong Real Estate Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powerlong Real Estate (PWLNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Powerlong Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerlong Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.