Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Short Interest Update

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Powerlong Real Estate Price Performance

Powerlong Real Estate has a twelve month low of 0.62 and a twelve month high of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.62.

Powerlong Real Estate Company Profile

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of commercial properties. It operates its business through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, and Other Property Development Related Services. The Property Development segment is responsible to the different phases of property development.

