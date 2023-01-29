Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth $140,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SACH shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Sachem Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sachem Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.38. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

