Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

