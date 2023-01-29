Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.21.
Progressive Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
