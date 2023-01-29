Prom Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.46 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Prom has a market cap of $88.94 million and $2.46 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.87 or 0.00020670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00215499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.83130834 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,347,271.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

