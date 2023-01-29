Prom (PROM) Price Tops $4.99 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.99 or 0.00020996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $91.13 million and $2.58 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00051224 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029164 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00217199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.83130834 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,347,271.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.