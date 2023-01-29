Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Provident Financial Price Performance

FPLPF remained flat at $1.98 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

