PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 1,343,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PGCPF remained flat at $1.32 during trading on Friday. PTT Global Chemical Public has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PTT Global Chemical Public from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

