Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $122.57 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001997 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $122.57 million and $36.68 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.47327716 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $48,523,346.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

