Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evoqua Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AQUA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

AQUA opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $48.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 98,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

