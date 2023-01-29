Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Hershey Company Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hershey in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

HSY opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hershey has a 52 week low of $191.00 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

