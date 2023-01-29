Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.53 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.24.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.55.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.