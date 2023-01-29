Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 2,482.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,866 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 86,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at $252,990,060.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,125.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $41.72 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

