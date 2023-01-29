QUINT Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.20 Billion (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. QUINT has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $3.32 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00006301 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00404476 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,744.50 or 0.28391204 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00569424 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

