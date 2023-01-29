Raymond James Cuts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $38.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.90.

NYSE:AR opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

