Raymond James Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $61.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.29.

APA stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

